Market cap of The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] reaches 3.79B – now what?

The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ: SMPL] price surged by 2.78 percent to reach at $1.05. The company report on June 30, 2022 that The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today reported financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended May 28, 2022.

A sum of 929712 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 737.18K shares. The Simply Good Foods Company shares reached a high of $39.03 and dropped to a low of $37.05 until finishing in the latest session at $38.82.

The one-year SMPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.76. The average equity rating for SMPL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMPL shares is $45.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for The Simply Good Foods Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on SMPL stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SMPL shares from 38 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Simply Good Foods Company is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMPL in the course of the last twelve months was 37.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

SMPL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, SMPL shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.07, while it was recorded at 39.95 for the last single week of trading, and 38.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Simply Good Foods Company Fundamentals:

The Simply Good Foods Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

SMPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Simply Good Foods Company go to 29.77%.

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,387 million, or 90.50% of SMPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMPL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,961,325, which is approximately 0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,038,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.88 million in SMPL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $224.01 million in SMPL stock with ownership of nearly 8.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ:SMPL] by around 6,077,725 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 5,874,914 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 75,301,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,254,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMPL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,776,712 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 927,417 shares during the same period.