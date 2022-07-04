Market cap of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL] reaches 380.92M – now what?

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GRCL] slipped around -0.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.10 at the close of the session, down -7.27%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at three investor conferences in June 2022 as follows:.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stock is now -15.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRCL Stock saw the intraday high of $5.63 and lowest of $4.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +203.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 146.72K shares, GRCL reached a trading volume of 240945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRCL shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on GRCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1040.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

How has GRCL stock performed recently?

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, GRCL shares gained by 59.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Insider trade positions for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL]

There are presently around $165 million, or 47.00% of GRCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRCL stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 9,901,940, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.71% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 7,884,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.21 million in GRCL stocks shares; and FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $17.57 million in GRCL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:GRCL] by around 6,396,399 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 7,773,069 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 18,132,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,302,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRCL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,257,533 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,351,920 shares during the same period.