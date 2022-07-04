Market cap of Energy Services of America Corporation [ESOA] reaches 34.29M – now what?

Energy Services of America Corporation [NASDAQ: ESOA] loss -2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $2.01 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022.

Energy Services of America Corporation (the “Company” or “Energy Services”) (Nasdaq: ESOA), generated revenues of $35.3 million and $78.1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022. Net (loss) income was ($586,000) and $585,000, respectively, and adjusted EBITDA was $737,000 and $3.7 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022. The Company had (loss) earnings per share of ($0.04) and $0.04, respectively, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, and backlog of $120.3 million (unaudited) at March 31, 2022.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement, “We are very pleased with the Company’s performance for the first two quarters of the fiscal year, which are typically our slowest months. The $585,000 in net income for the six months ended March 31, 2022, represents the first positive earnings for the first six months of the fiscal year since 2017. With our backlog of $120.3 million (unaudited) at March 31, 2022, we are expecting a strong finish to the fiscal year.” Reynolds continued, “The Company recently completed two initiatives which we believe will help create shareholder value. First, the Company’s common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Second, the Company completed the acquisition of Tri-State Paving & Sealcoat, LLC, which will increase our water service capabilities and contribute to the profitability of the Company. I am excited about the progress we’ve made and our opportunities to create further value.”.

Energy Services of America Corporation represents 16.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.29 million with the latest information. ESOA stock price has been found in the range of $1.99 to $2.185.

If compared to the average trading volume of 115.92K shares, ESOA reached a trading volume of 112276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Services of America Corporation [ESOA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Services of America Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESOA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for ESOA stock

Energy Services of America Corporation [ESOA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, ESOA shares dropped by -23.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for Energy Services of America Corporation [ESOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Energy Services of America Corporation [ESOA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Services of America Corporation [ESOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.73 and a Gross Margin at +10.55. Energy Services of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.82.

Energy Services of America Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Services of America Corporation [ESOA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.20% of ESOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESOA stocks are: STOKES FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 462,105, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, holding 361,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in ESOA stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $0.63 million in ESOA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Services of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Services of America Corporation [NASDAQ:ESOA] by around 1,212,569 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 4,600 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 359,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,576,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESOA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212,569 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.