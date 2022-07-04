Market cap of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] reaches 2.44B – now what?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.18%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Canada Goose Reports Results for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights (in Canadian dollars):.

Over the last 12 months, GOOS stock dropped by -60.17%. The average equity rating for GOOS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.44 billion, with 106.19 million shares outstanding and 53.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, GOOS stock reached a trading volume of 718937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]:

UBS have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GOOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.18. With this latest performance, GOOS shares dropped by -12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.13, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 30.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48 and a Gross Margin at +59.47. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.64.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

GOOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 32.80%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $838 million, or 88.71% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,693,238, which is approximately 3.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,197,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.0 million in GOOS stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $56.06 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly 202.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 10,225,960 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 8,639,904 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 28,688,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,554,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,370,430 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,325,150 shares during the same period.