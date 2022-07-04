Market cap of Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] reaches 35.30M – now what?

Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRI] loss -3.23% on the last trading session, reaching $1.80 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Biofrontera, Inc. Recognized for Rapid Sales Growth, Innovative Therapies and Marketing Excellence.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Named Among the 10 Fastest-Growing Life Sciences Companies to Watch in 2022 by CIOCoverage Magazine.

New Ameluz® Marketing Campaign Receives Gold 2022 Award of Excellence from The Communicator Awards.

Biofrontera Inc. represents 17.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.30 million with the latest information. BFRI stock price has been found in the range of $1.77 to $1.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, BFRI reached a trading volume of 113565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFRI shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biofrontera Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for BFRI stock

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.88. With this latest performance, BFRI shares dropped by -34.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.86 for Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7650, while it was recorded at 1.8780 for the last single week of trading.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.89. Biofrontera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -439.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.50.

Biofrontera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.20% of BFRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFRI stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 246,075, which is approximately -28.263% of the company’s market cap and around 46.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 151,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in BFRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.18 million in BFRI stock with ownership of nearly 894.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biofrontera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ:BFRI] by around 318,288 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 220,257 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 259,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 798,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFRI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,842 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 121,197 shares during the same period.