Market cap of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated [BSET] reaches 174.93M – now what?

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated [NASDAQ: BSET] price surged by 3.92 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Bassett Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) announced today its results of operations for its second quarter ended May 28, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Highlights of Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions).

A sum of 93416 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 103.52K shares. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated shares reached a high of $18.83 and dropped to a low of $17.907 until finishing in the latest session at $18.83.

The one-year BSET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.06. The average equity rating for BSET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated [BSET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSET shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61.

BSET Stock Performance Analysis:

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated [BSET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, BSET shares gained by 14.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated [BSET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 17.58 for the last single week of trading, and 17.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated [BSET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.34 and a Gross Margin at +43.78. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BSET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated go to 16.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated [BSET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $108 million, or 62.70% of BSET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSET stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 751,059, which is approximately 1.206% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, holding 686,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.93 million in BSET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.93 million in BSET stock with ownership of nearly -1.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated [NASDAQ:BSET] by around 376,722 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 662,135 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,715,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,754,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSET stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 217,106 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 251,399 shares during the same period.