Market cap of American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] reaches 126.98M – now what?

American Outdoor Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: AOUT] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.54. The company report on June 30, 2022 that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the company’s website at www.aob.com under the Investor Relations section.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 14, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (866) 374-5140 and enter PIN: 14795297#. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company’s website at www.aob.com, under the Investor Relations section.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 114262 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Outdoor Brands Inc. stands at 4.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.05%.

The market cap for AOUT stock reached $126.98 million, with 14.05 million shares outstanding and 12.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.94K shares, AOUT reached a trading volume of 114262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOUT shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for American Outdoor Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $47 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for American Outdoor Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $46, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on AOUT stock. On June 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AOUT shares from 38 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Outdoor Brands Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, AOUT shares dropped by -15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.33, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.04. American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.65.

Return on Total Capital for AOUT is now 8.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.49. Additionally, AOUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] managed to generate an average of $58,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

There are presently around $89 million, or 72.80% of AOUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOUT stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 1,327,107, which is approximately 0.161% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,071,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.22 million in AOUT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.0 million in AOUT stock with ownership of nearly -2.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Outdoor Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in American Outdoor Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:AOUT] by around 1,405,874 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 1,151,148 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 6,786,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,343,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOUT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 931,323 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 697,143 shares during the same period.