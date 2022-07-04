Market Analysts see Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Repare Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RPTX] closed the trading session at $13.94 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.44, while the highest price level was $14.08. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Repare Therapeutics to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 03:20 p.m. Pacific Time/ 6:20 p.m. Eastern Time in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.90 percent and weekly performance of -6.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 59.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 858.46K shares, RPTX reached to a volume of 115518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPTX shares is $34.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Repare Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Repare Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on RPTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repare Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.26.

RPTX stock trade performance evaluation

Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, RPTX shares gained by 59.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 14.01 for the last single week of trading, and 17.40 for the last 200 days.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1414.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.00. Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1406.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.46.

Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $457 million, or 94.60% of RPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPTX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 5,858,776, which is approximately 20.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,322,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.31 million in RPTX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $40.98 million in RPTX stock with ownership of nearly -2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repare Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RPTX] by around 2,753,262 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,459,975 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 27,577,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,790,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPTX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,409 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,980,719 shares during the same period.