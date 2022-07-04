Market Analysts see Redwire Corporation [RDW] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] gained 2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $3.13 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Redwire Added to the Russell 3000® Index.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective since markets opened on June 27 as part of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

“We are pleased to be included in the Russell 3000 index. This milestone highlights our growth as a public company and will provide increased visibility and exposure to the investment community,” said Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito. “Inclusion in the index signals the importance of our market position as a global leader in space infrastructure and we will continue to execute our Heritage+Innovation strategy to deliver value for our stakeholders.”.

Redwire Corporation represents 62.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $190.99 million with the latest information. RDW stock price has been found in the range of $2.98 to $3.145.

If compared to the average trading volume of 419.39K shares, RDW reached a trading volume of 94790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redwire Corporation [RDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDW shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwire Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for RDW stock

Redwire Corporation [RDW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, RDW shares dropped by -27.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.68 for Redwire Corporation [RDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Redwire Corporation [RDW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Redwire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Redwire Corporation [RDW]

There are presently around $16 million, or 8.00% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 900,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 503,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 million in RDW stocks shares; and KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $1.56 million in RDW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Redwire Corporation [NYSE:RDW] by around 1,018,122 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,447,530 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,523,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,989,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDW stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 410,755 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 876,265 shares during the same period.