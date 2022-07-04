Market Analysts see Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: NAUT] closed the trading session at $2.67 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.5945, while the highest price level was $2.74. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Nautilus Biotechnology Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single molecule proteome analysis, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.46 percent and weekly performance of -11.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 376.69K shares, NAUT reached to a volume of 132430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAUT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on NAUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

NAUT stock trade performance evaluation

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.59. With this latest performance, NAUT shares dropped by -28.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.32.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 51.10 and a Current Ratio set at 51.10.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $150 million, or 45.30% of NAUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAUT stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS BIO II, L.L.C. with ownership of 16,298,006, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 9,111,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.33 million in NAUT stocks shares; and MADRONA VENTURE GROUP, LLC, currently with $16.07 million in NAUT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:NAUT] by around 3,079,573 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 6,622,451 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 46,318,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,020,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAUT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 961,908 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,630,124 shares during the same period.