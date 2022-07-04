Market Analysts see IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.919 during the day while it closed the day at $0.88. The company report on June 10, 2022 that IZEA Awarded $2.8M Contract with Metaverse Influencer Activation.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has been awarded a $2.8 million contract expansion by a global Fortune 20 technology company. IZEA has been contracted to execute a metaverse influencer activation inside Roblox, with supporting activations on traditional social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, as well as appearances IRL.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock has also loss -6.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IZEA stock has declined by -46.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.90% and lost -34.20% year-on date.

The market cap for IZEA stock reached $55.88 million, with 62.07 million shares outstanding and 59.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 634.16K shares, IZEA reached a trading volume of 132840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IZEA shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IZEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

IZEA stock trade performance evaluation

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, IZEA shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9856, while it was recorded at 0.8975 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3905 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.85 and a Gross Margin at +48.20. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.63.

IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.00% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,116,167, which is approximately -21.162% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 965,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in IZEA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.56 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly -38.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 331,480 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,420,199 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,055,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,807,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 271,213 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 409,557 shares during the same period.