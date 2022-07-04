Market Analysts see Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GMTX] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.76 during the day while it closed the day at $1.72. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Gemini Therapeutics Reports 2021 Financial Results.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX) today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“As previously announced this year, Gemini Therapeutics has initiated a process to evaluate strategic options to maximize shareholder value that may potentially result in changes to our business strategy. While we have not set a timetable for completion of this strategic review process, we look forward to providing an update in the future if and when appropriate,” said Georges Gemayel, Ph.D. Executive Chair and interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 7.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GMTX stock has inclined by 23.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.05% and lost -40.89% year-on date.

The market cap for GMTX stock reached $73.00 million, with 43.21 million shares outstanding and 38.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 234.17K shares, GMTX reached a trading volume of 131707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMTX shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

GMTX stock trade performance evaluation

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.50. With this latest performance, GMTX shares gained by 34.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.62 for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4745, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2968 for the last 200 days.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.75.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 71.40% of GMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMTX stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,826,224, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 5,254,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.04 million in GMTX stocks shares; and FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT V, LLC, currently with $4.19 million in GMTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GMTX] by around 977,394 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 5,021,208 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 22,475,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,473,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,522 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,615 shares during the same period.