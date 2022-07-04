Market Analysts see DXC Technology Company [DXC] falling to $30. Time to buy?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.87%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that DXC Boosts Connectivity for Space Exploration.

Five-year network services contract strengthens connectivity and collaboration across the European Space Agency.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been awarded a multi-year contract to deliver network and security services to provide the European Space Agency (ESA)’s international workforce of scientists, engineers and IT specialists with scalable and secure network services enabling them to collaborate seamlessly from anywhere on their space activities.

Over the last 12 months, DXC stock dropped by -25.87%. The one-year DXC Technology Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.65. The average equity rating for DXC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.96 billion, with 242.76 million shares outstanding and 227.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, DXC stock reached a trading volume of 901866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DXC Technology Company [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $37.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DXC Stock Performance Analysis:

DXC Technology Company [DXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, DXC shares dropped by -13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.00, while it was recorded at 30.88 for the last single week of trading, and 32.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DXC Technology Company Fundamentals:

DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 16.35%.

DXC Technology Company [DXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,253 million, or 94.10% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,361,154, which is approximately -0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 18,706,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $560.06 million in DXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $454.12 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly -1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 12,151,777 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 20,223,601 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 176,489,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,864,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,202,115 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,028,335 shares during the same period.