Market Analysts see Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [BIP] gaining to $49.50. Time to buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [NYSE: BIP] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 1.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.93. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Automatic Purchase Plans.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid, it has entered into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC”) (NYSE/TSX: BIPC) also today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid, it has entered into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker. The automatic purchase plans, which have been pre-cleared by the Toronto Stock Exchange, will allow for the purchase of BIP’s outstanding limited partnership units (the “LP Units”) and BIPC’s outstanding class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (the “Exchangeable Shares”), respectively, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when BIP and BIPC, as applicable, ordinarily would not be active in the market due to their own internal trading black-out periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, LP Units and Exchangeable Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law. The actual number of LP Units and Exchangeable Shares purchased under the automatic plans, the timing of such purchases and the price at which LP Units and Exchangeable Shares are purchased will depend upon future market conditions.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 245851 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for BIP stock reached $24.91 billion, with 457.95 million shares outstanding and 305.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 356.26K shares, BIP reached a trading volume of 245851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [BIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIP shares is $46.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $61 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $60, while CIBC kept a Sector Outperform rating on BIP stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BIP shares from 43 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

How has BIP stock performed recently?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [BIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, BIP shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [BIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.11, while it was recorded at 37.81 for the last single week of trading, and 39.83 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [BIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [BIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.00 and a Gross Margin at +28.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [BIP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. go to -2.53%.

Insider trade positions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [BIP]

There are presently around $9,654 million, or 87.40% of BIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 33,407,819, which is approximately 0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 42.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 31,513,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in BIP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.15 billion in BIP stock with ownership of nearly 0.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [NYSE:BIP] by around 7,416,819 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 6,597,950 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 233,966,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,981,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,430,564 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 406,740 shares during the same period.