Market Analysts see Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ABOS] The company report on May 16, 2022 that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2022 and Business Highlights.

Topline results expected in the first half of 2023 from INTERCEPT-AD, a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single- and multiple-ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

Frontiers in Neuroscience recently published a summary of preclinical evidence supporting the development of ACU193, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target toxic soluble amyloid-beta oligomers (AβOs), for the potential treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease.

A sum of 113781 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 239.64K shares. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.0225 and dropped to a low of $4.4014 until finishing in the latest session at $4.71.

The one-year ABOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.29. The average equity rating for ABOS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABOS shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ABOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

ABOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.60. With this latest performance, ABOS shares gained by 44.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 4.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.23.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 48.80 and a Current Ratio set at 48.80.

ABOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 32.10%.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 77.90% of ABOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABOS stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,770,773, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.73% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,831,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.05 million in ABOS stocks shares; and SANDS CAPITAL VENTURES, LLC, currently with $16.09 million in ABOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ABOS] by around 4,972,385 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,294,527 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 18,998,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,265,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABOS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,198,163 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,141,739 shares during the same period.