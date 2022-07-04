Market Analysts see A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [AMRK] gaining to $105. Time to buy?

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRK] closed the trading session at $32.30 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.77, while the highest price level was $32.99. The company report on June 27, 2022 that A-Mark Closes Previously Announced Investment in Silver Gold Bull.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, has closed its previously announced purchase of an additional 40% of the outstanding equity interest in Calgary-based Silver Gold Bull Inc. (SGB), a leading e-commerce precious metals retailer in Canada.

SGB Transaction TermsAs previously disclosed, at the time of the signing of the definitive agreement, the SGB business was valued at approximately $110.0 million. In accordance with the definitive agreement, the total consideration paid at the closing consisted of $34 million in cash and 253,928 shares of A-Mark common stock. As a result of this transaction, A-Mark now owns 47.4% of the outstanding equity of SGB.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.73 percent and weekly performance of -3.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 238.48K shares, AMRK reached to a volume of 115246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [AMRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRK shares is $51.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRK stock. On November 15, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for AMRK shares from 19 to 17.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRK in the course of the last twelve months was 464.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AMRK stock trade performance evaluation

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [AMRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, AMRK shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [AMRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.70, while it was recorded at 32.74 for the last single week of trading, and 34.18 for the last 200 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [AMRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [AMRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +4.27. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Total Capital for AMRK is now 36.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [AMRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.35. Additionally, AMRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [AMRK] managed to generate an average of $454,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 7.78.A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [AMRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $357 million, or 48.80% of AMRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,224,842, which is approximately -2.632% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 1,049,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.89 million in AMRK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.17 million in AMRK stock with ownership of nearly 0.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRK] by around 2,305,780 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,134,628 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,614,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,054,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,018,804 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 99,820 shares during the same period.