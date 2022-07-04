Magna International Inc. [MGA] Revenue clocked in at $35.70 billion, down -31.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 1.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.79. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Magna Illuminates the Future of Styling With Breakthrough Lighting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Litgate.

Integrated lighting technology for lightweight, recyclable thermoplastic liftgate that remains hidden until lit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 565065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Magna International Inc. stands at 3.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for MGA stock reached $16.03 billion, with 296.60 million shares outstanding and 287.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, MGA reached a trading volume of 565065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magna International Inc. [MGA]?

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $89 to $63, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on MGA stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MGA shares from 84 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 29.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MGA stock performed recently?

Magna International Inc. [MGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, MGA shares dropped by -13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.49, while it was recorded at 56.72 for the last single week of trading, and 72.35 for the last 200 days.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +9.84. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19.

Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Magna International Inc. [MGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 39.80%.

Insider trade positions for Magna International Inc. [MGA]

There are presently around $9,696 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 16,762,954, which is approximately 17.966% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,647,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $538.22 million in MGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $520.73 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly 2.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magna International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 21,588,456 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 32,098,219 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 120,099,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,786,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,127,295 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 14,017,216 shares during the same period.