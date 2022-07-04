LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell -59.66% so far this year. What now?

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 1.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.41. The company report on June 29, 2022 that LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan.

LivePerson established the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) to provide equity-based incentive awards to new hires. In connection with recent employee hires through June 29, 2022, LivePerson has made grants of RSUs to 11 employees totaling 123,729 Shares and grants of stock options to 5 employees totaling 94,451 Shares.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 578847 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LivePerson Inc. stands at 5.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.35%.

The market cap for LPSN stock reached $1.05 billion, with 75.81 million shares outstanding and 69.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, LPSN reached a trading volume of 578847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for LivePerson Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, LPSN shares dropped by -13.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.96, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 32.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at +62.49. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.40.

LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 25.00%.

There are presently around $963 million, or 90.40% of LPSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,649,897, which is approximately 5.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,257,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.58 million in LPSN stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $92.3 million in LPSN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LivePerson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN] by around 15,444,288 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 18,476,433 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 32,893,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,813,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPSN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,653,432 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,570,435 shares during the same period.