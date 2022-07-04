Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] Revenue clocked in at $13.30 million, down -12.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ: LQDA] slipped around -0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.24 at the close of the session, down -2.75%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Liquidia Corporation Added to Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that the company was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

“Inclusion in the Russell indexes signals the positive momentum we have built over the last few years,” said Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia. “We are pleased to increase our visibility within the institutional investment community as we prepare for the potential launch of our first product, YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) inhalation powder, upon final approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”.

Liquidia Corporation stock is now -12.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LQDA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.45 and lowest of $4.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.78, which means current price is +30.06% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, LQDA reached a trading volume of 230250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LQDA shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LQDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Liquidia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Liquidia Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LQDA stock. On November 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LQDA shares from 20 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has LQDA stock performed recently?

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, LQDA shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -580.07 and a Gross Margin at +55.40. Liquidia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -589.48.

Return on Total Capital for LQDA is now -103.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -177.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.87. Additionally, LQDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] managed to generate an average of -$743,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Liquidia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]

There are presently around $60 million, or 37.70% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,659,082, which is approximately 2.926% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,540,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.53 million in LQDA stocks shares; and EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $5.84 million in LQDA stock with ownership of nearly -4.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquidia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ:LQDA] by around 4,412,075 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 977,750 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 8,684,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,074,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,843,991 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 532,133 shares during the same period.