KT Corporation [KT] Stock trading around $14.13 per share: What’s Next?

KT Corporation [NYSE: KT] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.13 at the close of the session, up 1.22%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that UPDATE – KT Corporation and Hanmi Pharmaceutical promote business cooperation with Digital Pharm, a Korean company specializing in digital therapeutics and electroceuticals.

KT and Hanmi Pharmaceutical to jointly invest in Digital Pharm, a company specializing in digital therapeutics and electroceuticals.

Leading the domestic Korean digital therapeutics (DTx) market through mutual cooperation with Korea’s first ICT technology-medical institution-pharmaceutical company.

KT Corporation stock is now 12.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KT Stock saw the intraday high of $14.14 and lowest of $13.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.30, which means current price is +14.60% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, KT reached a trading volume of 573555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KT Corporation [KT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KT shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2019, representing the official price target for KT Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KT Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has KT stock performed recently?

KT Corporation [KT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, KT shares dropped by -5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for KT Corporation [KT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 13.58 for the last 200 days.

KT Corporation [KT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KT Corporation [KT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.88. KT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for KT is now 6.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KT Corporation [KT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.08. Additionally, KT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KT Corporation [KT] managed to generate an average of $62,359,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.KT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for KT Corporation [KT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT Corporation go to 4.10%.

Insider trade positions for KT Corporation [KT]

There are presently around $1,494 million, or 23.70% of KT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KT stocks are: SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLP with ownership of 27,177,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 10,521,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.66 million in KT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $130.8 million in KT stock with ownership of nearly 75.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in KT Corporation [NYSE:KT] by around 7,228,077 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,150,680 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 92,352,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,730,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,025,059 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 407,747 shares during the same period.