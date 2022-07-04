Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] Is Currently 0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: KTOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.97%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that SKY Perfect JSAT Jointly with Kratos Awarded Contract to Build C-band Spectrum Monitoring Facility for the Japan Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it was awarded a contract to build a state-of-the-art C-band Geostationary Orbit (GSO) Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Facility. Kratos is implementing this solution as part of a joint project with Japan’s main satellite operator, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SKY Perfect JSAT), for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) in Japan.

The system will address MIC’s need to implement a new location for spectrum monitoring, protected from 5G interference, that will help in assuring the spectrum and reducing the potential for signal congestion, RF interference and illegal usage. Kratos is working closely with SKY Perfect JSAT, the prime contractor who is coordinating with the Japanese government to implement the project and to host the C-band antennas.

Over the last 12 months, KTOS stock dropped by -51.38%. The one-year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.0. The average equity rating for KTOS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.73 billion, with 125.90 million shares outstanding and 122.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 948.18K shares, KTOS stock reached a trading volume of 726713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTOS shares is $22.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on KTOS stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KTOS shares from 30 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

KTOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, KTOS shares dropped by -3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 18.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.16. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

KTOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. go to 2.00%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,476 million, or 86.80% of KTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,366,891, which is approximately 1.05% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,572,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.35 million in KTOS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $119.41 million in KTOS stock with ownership of nearly -5.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:KTOS] by around 10,952,707 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 11,556,947 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 83,473,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,983,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTOS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,028,312 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,315,712 shares during the same period.