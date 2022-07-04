Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP] is -3.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Korea Electric Power Corporation [NYSE: KEP] gained 0.11% or 0.01 points to close at $8.79 with a heavy trading volume of 95066 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Korean Public Power Companies Declares Carbon Neutrality Vision ‘ZERO for Green’.

– Suggested strategies for zero carbon emission from power generation, power network reinforcement and optimal operation, and securing of key technologies on time.

– Entered into a business agreement for promoting technology development strategies and projects, and promoting mutual cooperation to support the realization of the vision.

It opened the trading session at $8.70, the shares rose to $8.79 and dropped to $8.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEP points out that the company has recorded -3.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 187.23K shares, KEP reached to a volume of 95066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Korea Electric Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Korea Electric Power Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Korea Electric Power Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

Trading performance analysis for KEP stock

Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, KEP shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 9.24 for the last 200 days.

Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.74 and a Gross Margin at -4.65. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.77.

Return on Total Capital for KEP is now -4.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.20. Additionally, KEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Korea Electric Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Korea Electric Power Corporation go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP]

There are presently around $170 million, or 1.50% of KEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,419,777, which is approximately -0.292% of the company’s market cap and around 51.10% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 2,175,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.12 million in KEP stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $18.07 million in KEP stock with ownership of nearly 25.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Korea Electric Power Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Korea Electric Power Corporation [NYSE:KEP] by around 1,888,373 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 796,074 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,677,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,362,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,504 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 346,924 shares during the same period.