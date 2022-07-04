KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Materion Corporation [MTRN] – find out why.

Materion Corporation [NYSE: MTRN] loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $72.52 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Materion to Participate in KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference.

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference on June 1, 2022. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer and John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Materion Corporation represents 20.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.51 billion with the latest information. MTRN stock price has been found in the range of $71.48 to $74.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 111.29K shares, MTRN reached a trading volume of 95571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTRN shares is $113.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Materion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Materion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wm Smith analysts kept a Not Rated rating on MTRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Materion Corporation is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Materion Corporation [MTRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, MTRN shares dropped by -12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for Materion Corporation [MTRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.27, while it was recorded at 73.17 for the last single week of trading, and 82.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Materion Corporation [MTRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.03 and a Gross Margin at +18.18. Materion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.44.

Materion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Materion Corporation go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $1,386 million, or 98.40% of MTRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,414,043, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,241,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.57 million in MTRN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $93.73 million in MTRN stock with ownership of nearly 0.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Materion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Materion Corporation [NYSE:MTRN] by around 899,723 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 557,260 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 17,658,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,115,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTRN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,082 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 223,876 shares during the same period.