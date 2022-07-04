JP Morgan lifts Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CARA] slipped around -0.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.62 at the close of the session, down -5.59%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Cara Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from KOMFORT Phase 2 Trial of Oral Difelikefalin for the Treatment of Pruritus in Patients with Notalgia Paresthetica.

– Study achieved primary endpoint of Worst Itch-Numeric Rating Scale score change from baseline at Week 8 (p=0.001) –.

– Onset of action seen at Week 1 and sustained through Week 8 –.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -29.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.28 and lowest of $8.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.93, which means current price is +16.49% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 658.13K shares, CARA reached a trading volume of 682159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARA shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cara Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CARA stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CARA shares from 30 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

How has CARA stock performed recently?

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, CARA shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.92 for the last 200 days.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.85 and a Gross Margin at +93.25. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -384.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.13.

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Insider trade positions for Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]

There are presently around $273 million, or 61.00% of CARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,187,124, which is approximately -0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,244,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.97 million in CARA stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21.55 million in CARA stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Cara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CARA] by around 3,387,663 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 1,949,851 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 26,357,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,695,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 610,081 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 303,516 shares during the same period.