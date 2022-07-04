Jefferies slashes price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] – find out why.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FDMT] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.21 during the day while it closed the day at $6.96. The company report on June 2, 2022 that 4D Molecular Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines, announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Event: Jefferies 2022 Healthcare ConferenceFormat: Corporate PresentationDate & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -1.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FDMT stock has declined by -53.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.18% and lost -68.28% year-on date.

The market cap for FDMT stock reached $225.50 million, with 32.23 million shares outstanding and 28.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 274.18K shares, FDMT reached a trading volume of 131877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDMT shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FDMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29.

FDMT stock trade performance evaluation

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, FDMT shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.46 and a Gross Margin at +83.26. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -395.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. go to 35.70%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $182 million, or 85.80% of FDMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDMT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 3,937,914, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,664,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.55 million in FDMT stocks shares; and DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, currently with $17.04 million in FDMT stock with ownership of nearly 28.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FDMT] by around 2,278,062 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 834,966 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 23,033,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,146,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDMT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,733 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 200,108 shares during the same period.