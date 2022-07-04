Ingevity Corporation [NGVT] is -11.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ingevity Corporation [NYSE: NGVT] jumped around 0.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $63.47 at the close of the session, up 0.52%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Ingevity appoints Christine Stunyo as chief human resources officer.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced it has named Christine Stunyo, formerly with Host Hotels & Resorts, as chief human resources officer. In this role, Stunyo will be responsible for leading the company’s global Human Resources (HR) function, including organization development, integrated talent management, leadership development and culture. She assumes the new role effective June 27, 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christine to Ingevity to lead our outstanding human resources team,” said John Fortson, Ingevity president and CEO. “She will be instrumental in continuing our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, drawing the best talent to Ingevity, and helping to develop our employees both professionally and personally. Christine’s multi-industry, global human resources experience will be a tremendous asset to guiding the evolution of our IngeviWay culture for our locations around the world.”.

Ingevity Corporation stock is now -11.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NGVT Stock saw the intraday high of $63.68 and lowest of $61.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.58, which means current price is +12.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 210.92K shares, NGVT reached a trading volume of 114268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingevity Corporation [NGVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGVT shares is $91.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Ingevity Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingevity Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NGVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingevity Corporation is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGVT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has NGVT stock performed recently?

Ingevity Corporation [NGVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, NGVT shares dropped by -9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Ingevity Corporation [NGVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.83, while it was recorded at 63.43 for the last single week of trading, and 69.54 for the last 200 days.

Ingevity Corporation [NGVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingevity Corporation [NGVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.53. Ingevity Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.92.

Ingevity Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Ingevity Corporation [NGVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingevity Corporation go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ingevity Corporation [NGVT]

There are presently around $2,265 million, or 94.30% of NGVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGVT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,657,366, which is approximately 7.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,788,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.48 million in NGVT stocks shares; and INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $127.35 million in NGVT stock with ownership of nearly 158.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingevity Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Ingevity Corporation [NYSE:NGVT] by around 3,451,062 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 4,111,566 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 28,124,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,687,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGVT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,400 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 242,282 shares during the same period.