Horizon Bancorp Inc. [HBNC] Revenue clocked in at $204.50 million, down -14.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Horizon Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: HBNC] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.91 during the day while it closed the day at $17.88. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28.

(NASDAQ GS: HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, July 28, 2022 to review its second quarter 2022 financial results.

The Company’s second quarter 2022 news release will be released after markets close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. It will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.horizonbank.com.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. stock has also gained 0.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBNC stock has declined by -4.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.04% and lost -14.24% year-on date.

The market cap for HBNC stock reached $759.01 million, with 43.55 million shares outstanding and 42.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.13K shares, HBNC reached a trading volume of 132232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Horizon Bancorp Inc. [HBNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBNC shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2016, representing the official price target for Horizon Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

HBNC stock trade performance evaluation

Horizon Bancorp Inc. [HBNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, HBNC shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Horizon Bancorp Inc. [HBNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.59, while it was recorded at 17.64 for the last single week of trading, and 19.28 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. [HBNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Bancorp Inc. [HBNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.68. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. [HBNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $433 million, or 58.20% of HBNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,192,123, which is approximately 1.386% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,218,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.67 million in HBNC stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $36.48 million in HBNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:HBNC] by around 1,424,549 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 936,874 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 21,858,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,219,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBNC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 342,397 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 338,977 shares during the same period.