Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] fell -2.30% so far this year. What now?

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [NYSE: HEP] closed the trading session at $16.11 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.85, while the highest price level was $16.2599. The company report on July 1, 2022 that HF Sinclair Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (“HEP”), plan to announce results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 on August 8, 2022, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HF Sinclair and HEP have scheduled a joint webcast conference on August 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.30 percent and weekly performance of 0.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 196.58K shares, HEP reached to a volume of 132166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEP shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Holly Energy Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $20, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on HEP stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HEP shares from 24 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holly Energy Partners L.P. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HEP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HEP stock trade performance evaluation

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, HEP shares dropped by -17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.66, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 17.80 for the last 200 days.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.99 and a Gross Margin at +46.55. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.89.

Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Holly Energy Partners L.P. go to 8.48%.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $575 million, or 25.70% of HEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEP stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 7,807,540, which is approximately 97.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 6,924,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.55 million in HEP stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $65.75 million in HEP stock with ownership of nearly -12.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Holly Energy Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Holly Energy Partners L.P. [NYSE:HEP] by around 5,934,439 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,730,948 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 28,013,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,678,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,886 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 713,915 shares during the same period.