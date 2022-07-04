Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] fell -22.17% so far this year. What now?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HTH] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.49 during the day while it closed the day at $27.35. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase up to $400 million of its common stock for cash at a price per share not less than $28.00 and not greater than $32.00, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on May 27, 2022.

Based on the final count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 14,868,469 shares of Hilltop’s common stock, $0.01 par value per share, were properly tendered at or below the purchase price of $29.75 per share and neither properly withdrawn nor tendered conditionally by stockholder with conditions that were not met.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 1.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTH stock has declined by -6.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.37% and lost -22.17% year-on date.

The market cap for HTH stock reached $2.12 billion, with 79.11 million shares outstanding and 60.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, HTH reached a trading volume of 718453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTH shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on HTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilltop Holdings Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTH in the course of the last twelve months was 2.71.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, HTH shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.49, while it was recorded at 27.08 for the last single week of trading, and 32.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.09.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $1,381 million, or 65.10% of HTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,350,313, which is approximately -0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,551,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.17 million in HTH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $102.85 million in HTH stock with ownership of nearly -0.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HTH] by around 3,831,043 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 3,646,942 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 43,008,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,486,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTH stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 862,924 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 697,354 shares during the same period.