Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] moved down -1.57: Why It’s Important

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HARP] loss -1.57% or -0.03 points to close at $1.88 with a heavy trading volume of 112054 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Harpoon Presents Interim Data from Ongoing Dose Escalation Portion of T Cell Engager HPN328 Clinical Trial at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clinically active and well tolerated in patients with solid tumors.

Favorable safety profile emerging: 22% of patients experienced Grade 1-2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS); no Grade 3 or higher CRS.

It opened the trading session at $1.91, the shares rose to $1.96 and dropped to $1.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HARP points out that the company has recorded -75.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 293.24K shares, HARP reached to a volume of 112054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HARP shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HARP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $25 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HARP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

Trading performance analysis for HARP stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, HARP shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HARP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2190, while it was recorded at 1.9900 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0554 for the last 200 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] shares currently have an operating margin of -282.39 and a Gross Margin at +88.81. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -493.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -208.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.38.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]

There are presently around $48 million, or 76.60% of HARP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HARP stocks are: BIOIMPACT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 3,196,707, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.32% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 3,156,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 million in HARP stocks shares; and MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.89 million in HARP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HARP] by around 2,847,664 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,467,435 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,295,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,611,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HARP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,083,523 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,007,478 shares during the same period.