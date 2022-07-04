Global Blue Group Holding AG [GB] fell -18.69% so far this year. What now?

Global Blue Group Holding AG [NYSE: GB] jumped around 0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.20 at the close of the session, up 5.69%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Global Blue Completes $225 Million Strategic Growth Equity Investment From Certares and Knighthead.

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS), is pleased to announce it has completed the investment agreement with CK Opportunities Wolverine S.a.r.l (“CK Opportunities”), an investment fund co-managed by Certares Opportunities LLC (“Certares”), a global travel, tourism and hospitality investment firm, and Knighthead Opportunities Capital Management, LLC (“Knighthead”), a leading credit investment management firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, dated May 5, 2022, CK Opportunities has agreed to invest $225 million, of which $180 million is for Series B preferred shares and $45 million is for common shares. Global Blue intends to use the funds to continue pursuing strategic add-on acquisitions in Payment and omnichannel Retail Technology and to fund working capital requirements associated with the significant recovery underway in its core Tax-Free Shopping business, after two years of reduced activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global Blue Group Holding AG stock is now -18.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GB Stock saw the intraday high of $5.25 and lowest of $4.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.08, which means current price is +31.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.70K shares, GB reached a trading volume of 219345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Blue Group Holding AG [GB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Blue Group Holding AG is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.68.

How has GB stock performed recently?

Global Blue Group Holding AG [GB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.59. With this latest performance, GB shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Global Blue Group Holding AG [GB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Global Blue Group Holding AG [GB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GB is now -0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Blue Group Holding AG [GB] managed to generate an average of $3,015,668 per employee.Global Blue Group Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Global Blue Group Holding AG [GB]

There are presently around $797 million, or 85.30% of GB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GB stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 134,617,220, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 8.43% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 8,537,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.4 million in GB stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.84 million in GB stock with ownership of nearly 3.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Global Blue Group Holding AG [NYSE:GB] by around 102,502 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 134,914,762 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 18,346,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,363,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GB stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.