For The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COCO] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.25 during the day while it closed the day at $10.00. The company report on June 17, 2022 that The Vita Coco Company Announces CFO Transition.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CFO Kevin Benmoussa Intends to Step Down August 31.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that CFO Kevin Benmoussa will depart the company later this year in order to pursue an expanded finance and executive role outside of the beverage industry. It is expected that Benmoussa will remain at The Vita Coco Company until August 31st to fully complete second quarter reporting activity. The Company will conduct a formal search for Benmoussa’s replacement.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. stock has also loss -5.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COCO stock has inclined by 11.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.66% and lost -10.47% year-on date.

The market cap for COCO stock reached $544.30 million, with 55.56 million shares outstanding and 44.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 281.98K shares, COCO reached a trading volume of 115750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COCO shares is $13.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for The Vita Coco Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on COCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Vita Coco Company Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

COCO stock trade performance evaluation

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, COCO shares dropped by -17.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Vita Coco Company Inc. go to 23.20%.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $99 million, or 49.80% of COCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCO stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,450,435, which is approximately 30.536% of the company’s market cap and around 40.20% of the total institutional ownership; TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,108,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.08 million in COCO stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.14 million in COCO stock with ownership of nearly 22.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in The Vita Coco Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COCO] by around 2,994,401 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,089,670 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,773,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,857,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,089,101 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,167 shares during the same period.