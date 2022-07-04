For The Descartes Systems Group Inc. [DSGX], Analyst sees a drop to $71. What next?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DSGX] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.13. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Capital Clarity advises XPS Technologies in its Acquisition by Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), strengthening global ecommerce shipping solutions.

Capital Clarity announced that it advised Utah-based XPS Technologies (XPS), a leading provider of multi-carrier ecommerce parcel shipping technology and solutions, in its acquisition by Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, in a transaction valued at up to $USD 140 million over two years.

XPS provides its cloud-based multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions directly to small-, medium- and large-sized ecommerce shippers. It also provides a white-label shipping platform to logistics services providers. The XPS platform helps customers streamline their ecommerce supply chain and reduce transportation costs by automatically importing orders, comparing carrier rates, printing shipping labels for all major carriers, and tracking through final delivery. The XPS platform is even more powerful with its integrations to leading ecommerce marketplaces, ERP providers and supply chain platforms.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 94327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for DSGX stock reached $5.26 billion, with 84.77 million shares outstanding and 84.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 210.65K shares, DSGX reached a trading volume of 94327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Descartes Systems Group Inc. [DSGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSGX shares is $88.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $54, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on DSGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSGX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has DSGX stock performed recently?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. [DSGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, DSGX shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. [DSGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.19, while it was recorded at 62.33 for the last single week of trading, and 72.80 for the last 200 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. [DSGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. [DSGX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. [DSGX]

There are presently around $4,178 million, or 69.20% of DSGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSGX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,613,248, which is approximately 0.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD, holding 4,705,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.05 million in DSGX stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $222.94 million in DSGX stock with ownership of nearly -2.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DSGX] by around 6,505,919 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 4,075,559 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 55,593,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,175,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSGX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,798,704 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,295,922 shares during the same period.