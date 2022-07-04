For OpGen Inc. [OPGN], Analyst sees a rise to $2.30. What next?

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] gained 4.88% or 0.02 points to close at $0.57 with a heavy trading volume of 112921 shares. The company report on June 22, 2022 that OpGen Announces Publication of Results of Unyvero Hospitalized Pneumonia (HPN) Panel for Detection of Bacterial Respiratory Tract Pathogens from Serial Specimens Collected from Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients.

Results were published in the European Journal of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

Serial specimen analysis confirms correct detection of pathogens by Unyvero HPN.

It opened the trading session at $0.535, the shares rose to $0.58 and dropped to $0.5349, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPGN points out that the company has recorded -44.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 464.28K shares, OPGN reached to a volume of 112921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPGN shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for OPGN stock

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, OPGN shares dropped by -9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5013, while it was recorded at 0.5480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1402 for the last 200 days.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.51 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -808.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.33.

OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.90% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,342,637, which is approximately -12.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,131,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in OPGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.24 million in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly -1.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 214,621 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,197,262 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,704,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,116,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,570 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 344,538 shares during the same period.