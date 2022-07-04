For JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS], Analyst sees a drop to $30. What next?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.42%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that JBG SMITH Named Top Workplace in the Washington Area by the Washington Post.

JBG SMITH, (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, is proud to announce it has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2022 Top Workplaces in the region.

In addition to the Top Workplace recognition, JBG SMITH earned four Culture Excellence Awards, including Leadership, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, and Purpose & Values.

Over the last 12 months, JBGS stock dropped by -23.44%. The one-year JBG SMITH Properties stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.46. The average equity rating for JBGS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.92 billion, with 126.68 million shares outstanding and 122.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 962.96K shares, JBGS stock reached a trading volume of 720159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $35 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for JBG SMITH Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

JBGS Stock Performance Analysis:

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, JBGS shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.29, while it was recorded at 24.18 for the last single week of trading, and 27.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JBG SMITH Properties Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.70 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32.

JBGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 6.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,693 million, or 94.70% of JBGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,417,747, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,120,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.9 million in JBGS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $283.84 million in JBGS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JBG SMITH Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE:JBGS] by around 7,088,750 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 9,088,018 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 94,970,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,146,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBGS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 554,106 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,229 shares during the same period.