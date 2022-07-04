Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] Stock trading around $97.58 per share: What’s Next?

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.90%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.67.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD), today announced that on May 2, 2022 its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.67 per share, payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

Over the last 12 months, EXPD stock dropped by -23.33%. The one-year Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.18. The average equity rating for EXPD stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.35 billion, with 167.50 million shares outstanding and 166.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, EXPD stock reached a trading volume of 943701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPD shares is $108.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $132 to $112, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on EXPD stock. On December 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXPD shares from 110 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

EXPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, EXPD shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.54, while it was recorded at 98.29 for the last single week of trading, and 113.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +14.23. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.58.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,014 million, or 94.60% of EXPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,218,424, which is approximately -3.075% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,675,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in EXPD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $891.01 million in EXPD stock with ownership of nearly -1.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPD] by around 12,061,529 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 14,457,410 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 127,347,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,866,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPD stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,056,835 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,270,530 shares during the same period.