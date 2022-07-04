Evercore ISI slashes price target on FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] – find out why.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [NYSE: FLT] gained 1.80% or 3.78 points to close at $213.89 with a heavy trading volume of 719600 shares. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Corpay Cross-Border Announces a New Collaboration with Triterras.

Provides Triterras and Kratos platform members access to cross-border payments and foreign currency exchange solutions.

Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, and Triterras Inc. (OTC Expert Market: TRIRF), a global fintech company and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME’s) are pleased to announce a new collaboration between Corpay’s Cross-Border business and Triterras Inc.

It opened the trading session at $209.79, the shares rose to $215.20 and dropped to $209.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLT points out that the company has recorded -5.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 583.40K shares, FLT reached to a volume of 719600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLT shares is $293.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. is set at 7.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FLT stock

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, FLT shares dropped by -11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.42, while it was recorded at 212.73 for the last single week of trading, and 239.20 for the last 200 days.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.83 and a Gross Margin at +71.66. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. go to 16.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]

There are presently around $15,022 million, or 97.00% of FLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,624,531, which is approximately 1.308% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,118,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in FLT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.03 billion in FLT stock with ownership of nearly 4.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [NYSE:FLT] by around 4,391,396 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 5,918,830 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 59,923,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,233,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLT stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 622,441 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,428,970 shares during the same period.