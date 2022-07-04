Evercore ISI lifts Globe Life Inc. [GL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Globe Life Inc. [NYSE: GL] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 2.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $100.34. The company report on June 20, 2022 that GLOBE LIFE HELPS MAKE TOMORROW BETTER FOR LEND A HAND BAHAMAS.

Globe Life Liberty National Division raised $66,036 as part of their inaugural Make Tomorrow Better Award competition, with all proceeds going to Lend a Hand Bahamas. The competition, which ran throughout May 2022, challenged Liberty National Division Agency Owners to drive donations, culminating in the final amount being presented on June 3 at the Company’s annual Convention in Nassau, Bahamas.

This year’s competition was won by the Angela Hanson Agencies of Alabama and Georgia, which raised $12,145.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 574935 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Globe Life Inc. stands at 2.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for GL stock reached $9.61 billion, with 99.27 million shares outstanding and 96.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 532.28K shares, GL reached a trading volume of 574935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Globe Life Inc. [GL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GL shares is $107.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Globe Life Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Globe Life Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on GL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GL shares from 105 to 117.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globe Life Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10.

How has GL stock performed recently?

Globe Life Inc. [GL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, GL shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Globe Life Inc. [GL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.07, while it was recorded at 98.53 for the last single week of trading, and 96.82 for the last 200 days.

Globe Life Inc. [GL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globe Life Inc. [GL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.99. Globe Life Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.53.

Earnings analysis for Globe Life Inc. [GL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globe Life Inc. go to 14.72%.

Insider trade positions for Globe Life Inc. [GL]

There are presently around $8,075 million, or 83.30% of GL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,632,188, which is approximately -1.169% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 7,308,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $733.29 million in GL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $654.27 million in GL stock with ownership of nearly 0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Globe Life Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Globe Life Inc. [NYSE:GL] by around 7,982,557 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 2,746,421 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 69,748,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,477,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,644,183 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 283,193 shares during the same period.