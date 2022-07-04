Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] fell -78.03% so far this year. What now?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.56%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Elys Game Technology Announces Closing of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the closing of the previously announced registered direct offering with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,166,227 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price of $0.9475 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) in a registered direct offering.

In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to issue to the investor warrants to purchase up to 3,166,227 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.9475 per share, are exercisable six months from the date of issuance, and have a term of five years from the initial exercise date.

Over the last 12 months, ELYS stock dropped by -83.72%. The one-year Elys Game Technology Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.21. The average equity rating for ELYS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.69 million, with 23.52 million shares outstanding and 21.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 189.13K shares, ELYS stock reached a trading volume of 93941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELYS shares is $5.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

ELYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, ELYS shares dropped by -36.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.32 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1126, while it was recorded at 0.7321 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8372 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elys Game Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.96 and a Gross Margin at +97.03. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.46.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 131,124, which is approximately 923.367% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 79,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in ELYS stocks shares; and POWELL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $52000.0 in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly 6.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 302,820 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 125,871 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 103,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 532,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,609 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 112,261 shares during the same period.