Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund [EIM] is -20.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund [AMEX: EIM] gained 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $10.78 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds.

The following Eaton Vance closed-end funds (the “Funds”) announced distributions today as detailed below.

Declaration – 4/1/2022 Ex-Date – 4/8/2022 Record – 4/11/2022 Payable – 4/18/2022.

If compared to the average trading volume of 238.75K shares, EIM reached a trading volume of 112664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for EIM stock

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund [EIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, EIM shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund [EIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.74, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund [EIM]

There are presently around $197 million, or 26.36% of EIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIM stocks are: RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,138,716, which is approximately 0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; BRAMSHILL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 1,988,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.44 million in EIM stocks shares; and KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $13.55 million in EIM stock with ownership of nearly 33.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund [AMEX:EIM] by around 2,618,889 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,770,230 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 13,843,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,232,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 663,238 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 309,349 shares during the same period.