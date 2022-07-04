Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN] moved up 0.64: Why It’s Important

Design Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DSGN] gained 0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $14.09 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Design Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that João Siffert, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.designtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

Design Therapeutics Inc. represents 55.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $781.01 million with the latest information. DSGN stock price has been found in the range of $13.60 to $14.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 197.63K shares, DSGN reached a trading volume of 95187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSGN shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Design Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Design Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on DSGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Design Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70.

Trading performance analysis for DSGN stock

Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, DSGN shares gained by 12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.97, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 15.34 for the last 200 days.

Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.64.

Design Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 68.20 and a Current Ratio set at 68.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]

There are presently around $535 million, or 68.30% of DSGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSGN stocks are: SR ONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,626,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 36.84% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,156,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.66 million in DSGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.4 million in DSGN stock with ownership of nearly 42.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Design Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Design Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DSGN] by around 2,732,655 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 912,319 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 34,345,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,990,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSGN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,368 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 296,252 shares during the same period.