Curtiss-Wright Corporation [CW] Stock trading around $133.51 per share: What’s Next?

Curtiss-Wright Corporation [NYSE: CW] jumped around 1.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $133.51 at the close of the session, up 1.10%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference. A fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast will take place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9:10 am ET. There will be no formal presentation at this event.

A link to the webcast and a copy of the latest slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the discussion.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation stock is now -3.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CW Stock saw the intraday high of $134.00 and lowest of $130.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 162.98, which means current price is +7.35% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 231.32K shares, CW reached a trading volume of 93872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Curtiss-Wright Corporation [CW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CW shares is $168.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Curtiss-Wright Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $134 to $157, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on CW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curtiss-Wright Corporation is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CW stock performed recently?

Curtiss-Wright Corporation [CW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, CW shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Curtiss-Wright Corporation [CW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.66, while it was recorded at 131.77 for the last single week of trading, and 137.86 for the last 200 days.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation [CW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curtiss-Wright Corporation [CW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.16 and a Gross Margin at +37.25. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Curtiss-Wright Corporation [CW]

There are presently around $4,228 million, or 83.80% of CW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,300,543, which is approximately 18.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,472,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.6 million in CW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $257.0 million in CW stock with ownership of nearly 0.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curtiss-Wright Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation [NYSE:CW] by around 2,649,568 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 2,727,879 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 26,289,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,667,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CW stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 750,585 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,680 shares during the same period.