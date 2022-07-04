CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] Stock trading around $60.09 per share: What’s Next?

CSG Systems International Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGS] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $60.18 during the day while it closed the day at $60.09. The company report on June 28, 2022 that CSG Customer Engagement Solutions Earn Top Marks from Multiple Leading Analyst Firms.

Positioned as a leader by industry analyst firms, demonstrates depth, innovation and expertise of end-to-end platform.

CSG Systems International Inc. stock has also loss -0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSGS stock has declined by -5.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.20% and gained 4.29% year-on date.

The market cap for CSGS stock reached $1.94 billion, with 31.42 million shares outstanding and 30.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 218.06K shares, CSGS reached a trading volume of 132779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGS shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for CSG Systems International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for CSG Systems International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSG Systems International Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CSGS stock trade performance evaluation

CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, CSGS shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.62, while it was recorded at 59.86 for the last single week of trading, and 57.33 for the last 200 days.

CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.52 and a Gross Margin at +45.72. CSG Systems International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

CSG Systems International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSG Systems International Inc. go to -5.00%.

CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,863 million, or 96.03% of CSGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,941,468, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,174,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.87 million in CSGS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $70.68 million in CSGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSG Systems International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in CSG Systems International Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGS] by around 1,714,785 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 2,332,533 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 26,959,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,007,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 528,518 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 694,064 shares during the same period.