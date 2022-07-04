Credit Suisse lifts Regency Centers Corporation [REG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ: REG] jumped around 1.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $60.40 at the close of the session, up 1.84%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its Second Quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Regency Centers Corporation stock is now -19.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REG Stock saw the intraday high of $60.55 and lowest of $58.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.78, which means current price is +8.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 979.01K shares, REG reached a trading volume of 583127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regency Centers Corporation [REG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REG shares is $72.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Regency Centers Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Regency Centers Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on REG stock. On December 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for REG shares from 80 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regency Centers Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for REG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for REG in the course of the last twelve months was 41.97.

How has REG stock performed recently?

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, REG shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Regency Centers Corporation [REG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.04, while it was recorded at 60.62 for the last single week of trading, and 69.38 for the last 200 days.

Regency Centers Corporation [REG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regency Centers Corporation [REG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.81 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Regency Centers Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.33.

Earnings analysis for Regency Centers Corporation [REG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regency Centers Corporation go to 0.52%.

Insider trade positions for Regency Centers Corporation [REG]

There are presently around $10,388 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,552,444, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,168,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in REG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in REG stock with ownership of nearly -4.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regency Centers Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ:REG] by around 10,036,676 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 13,497,902 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 148,449,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,984,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,430,891 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,094,956 shares during the same period.