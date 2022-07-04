Creatd Inc. [CRTD] Revenue clocked in at $4.90 million, down -66.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.76 during the day while it closed the day at $0.70. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Creatd Files Amendment on Form S-1 for Upcoming Rights Offering.

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) (“Creatd” or the “Company”), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal, today announced the filing of an amendment to its registration statement on Form S-1, for the Company’s previously announced upcoming $40MM Rights Offering. The Form S-1/A, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), can be viewed on sec.gov.

Last week, the Company announced its upcoming Investor Day, to take place on July 21, 2022, with the goal of further educating current and future shareholders about Creatd’s expansion plan and accompanying Rights Offering.

Creatd Inc. stock has also loss -6.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRTD stock has declined by -39.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.65% and lost -66.57% year-on date.

The market cap for CRTD stock reached $14.90 million, with 17.71 million shares outstanding and 17.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, CRTD reached a trading volume of 114596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99.

CRTD stock trade performance evaluation

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, CRTD shares dropped by -36.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8737, while it was recorded at 0.7728 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8180 for the last 200 days.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -751.98 and a Gross Margin at -34.43. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -867.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,022.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -372.97.

Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.60% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 710,073, which is approximately 3.393% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 361,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in CRTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.13 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 596,288 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 158,262 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 768,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,522,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 554,828 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 91,582 shares during the same period.