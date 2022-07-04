Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] Is Currently 0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.21. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Corsair Gaming to Present at 2022 Wedbush WE3.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced it will present to institutional investors virtually at the 2022 Wedbush WE3.

Andy Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair and Michael G. Potter, Corsair’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 16, 2022. A webcast replay of the presentation will be made available through Corsair’s Investor Relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 584375 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at 4.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.34%.

The market cap for CRSR stock reached $1.25 billion, with 95.28 million shares outstanding and 91.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 798.59K shares, CRSR reached a trading volume of 584375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSR shares is $21.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $33 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Corsair Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CRSR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CRSR shares from 34 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has CRSR stock performed recently?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.04. With this latest performance, CRSR shares dropped by -16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.17, while it was recorded at 13.62 for the last single week of trading, and 20.76 for the last 200 days.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.24 and a Gross Margin at +25.42. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62.

Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corsair Gaming Inc. go to 4.82%.

Insider trade positions for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]

There are presently around $258 million, or 78.60% of CRSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,717,854, which is approximately 156.525% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,977,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.55 million in CRSR stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $20.34 million in CRSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corsair Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:CRSR] by around 8,847,142 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,287,130 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,360,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,495,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,442,344 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 723,922 shares during the same period.