Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] – find out why.

Profire Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PFIE] closed the trading session at $1.40 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.36, while the highest price level was $1.45. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Profire Energy to Present Virtually and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 23rd.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the “Company”) that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today announced that Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, & Cameron Tidball, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 23, 2022. The Company’s presentation and webcast is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 22nd and will be accessible through the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

Anyone interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences should contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or shooser@threepa.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.08 percent and weekly performance of 12.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 120.44K shares, PFIE reached to a volume of 132053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFIE shares is $2.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Profire Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Profire Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.15, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on PFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Profire Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

PFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.00. With this latest performance, PFIE shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3486, while it was recorded at 1.3240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2134 for the last 200 days.

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Profire Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFIE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Profire Energy Inc. go to 21.00%.

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 45.60% of PFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFIE stocks are: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,484,197, which is approximately 9.141% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,092,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 million in PFIE stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $2.87 million in PFIE stock with ownership of nearly 0.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Profire Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Profire Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PFIE] by around 1,641,096 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 698,449 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,788,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,128,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFIE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 790,658 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 465,145 shares during the same period.