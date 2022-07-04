Brinker International Inc. [EAT] is -38.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] price surged by 2.50 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Maggiano’s Little Italy Invites Guests to Help Make Life-Changing Wishes Come True.

Eat-a-Dish for Make-A-Wish program partners Maggiano’s and Make-A-Wish for 19th straight year.

Nearly 1,300 life-changing wishes have been granted by Make-A-Wish® thanks to the generous donations of Maggiano’s Little Italy® Guests and starting today, the two are proud to launch a 19th year of partnership through Eat-a-Dish for Make-A-Wish.

A sum of 926443 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Brinker International Inc. shares reached a high of $22.95 and dropped to a low of $21.81 until finishing in the latest session at $22.58.

The one-year EAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.67. The average equity rating for EAT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $40.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $60 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on EAT stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EAT shares from 36 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

EAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -24.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.43 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.24, while it was recorded at 22.63 for the last single week of trading, and 37.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brinker International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46 and a Gross Margin at +10.58. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 11.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

EAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 13.95%.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,010 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,048,191, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,692,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.13 million in EAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $121.55 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 7,250,234 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 4,879,055 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 32,602,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,731,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,144,646 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,888,490 shares during the same period.