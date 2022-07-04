Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG] stock Resumed by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $24

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BRDG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.88%. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Bridge Investment Group Raises $2.9 Billion for Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed fundraising for the Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV (“BDS IV” or the “Fund”), raising $2.9 billion in equity commitments.

Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV is a diversified, three-pronged strategy focused on originating first mortgage direct loans, investing in Freddie Mac K-Series B-Pieces, and opportunistically investing in other CRE backed debt such as CRE CLOs. Leveraging Bridge’s vertically integrated platform and in-house expertise across the Multifamily, Office, Seniors Housing, and Logistics sectors, the Fund invests in underserved parts of the debt market where barriers to entry are high, and competition is more limited.

The one-year Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.19. The average equity rating for BRDG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.67 billion, with 23.14 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 169.44K shares, BRDG stock reached a trading volume of 92384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDG shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRDG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

BRDG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, BRDG shares dropped by -22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 14.61 for the last single week of trading, and 19.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +102.04 and a Gross Margin at +82.06. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $270 million, or 63.70% of BRDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDG stocks are: BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 2,475,220, which is approximately -0.672% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,075,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.43 million in BRDG stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $30.19 million in BRDG stock with ownership of nearly 1.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BRDG] by around 1,828,671 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,825,826 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 14,796,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,451,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,233 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 951,784 shares during the same period.