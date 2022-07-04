Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] fell -22.05% so far this year. What now?

Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE: BYD] price surged by 2.73 percent to reach at $1.36. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Boyd Gaming Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that the Company has issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: “The tenets of ESG have long been a part of Boyd Gaming’s mission. Our latest ESG report provides a comprehensive look at how our Company is fulfilling our ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, treating our stakeholders with respect and integrity, and consistently acting in the best interests of the communities we call home.”.

A sum of 723720 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Boyd Gaming Corporation shares reached a high of $51.21 and dropped to a low of $49.57 until finishing in the latest session at $51.11.

The one-year BYD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.89. The average equity rating for BYD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYD shares is $78.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Boyd Gaming Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Boyd Gaming Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $74, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on BYD stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYD shares from 82 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boyd Gaming Corporation is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for BYD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BYD Stock Performance Analysis:

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, BYD shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.25, while it was recorded at 51.14 for the last single week of trading, and 62.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boyd Gaming Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.73 and a Gross Margin at +49.54. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26.

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BYD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boyd Gaming Corporation go to 43.90%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,920 million, or 70.60% of BYD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,030,684, which is approximately 4.148% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,025,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.07 million in BYD stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $221.17 million in BYD stock with ownership of nearly -1.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boyd Gaming Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE:BYD] by around 7,729,084 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 8,179,272 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 60,789,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,698,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYD stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,130,185 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,378,809 shares during the same period.